NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for the person who burglarized three synagogues, and one church in Brooklyn.

Police said the man made off with more than $1,000, but not before appearing on camera, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported Sunday night.

A synagogue on Lee Avenue in Williamsburg is where police say the suspect began his burglary spree. Investigators are hoping someone recognizes him from clear video and give them a call.

At his latest break-in, surveillance cameras show a man using a tool to pry open a door inside 171 South 9th St. on March 12 at around 8 p.m. Police said he got in through an unsecured elevator and got away with around $400 and office supplies.

“We’re just waiting to catch him,” community activist Jude Werzberger said.

Police said the suspect stole $600 and office supplies from another synagogue on Bedford Avenue earlier that day. And a month before, again during the sabbath on Saturday Feb. 9, police said he entered a synagogue on Lee Avenue at around 2:30 a.m. through an unlocked front door and stole $250 from a donation box.

“All the boxes are locked with big locks, yes, in the wall, so it’s hard to get it out,” Werzberger said. “The guy probably knows when people are not there.”

Later that afternoon, at around 4 p.m., he got into a church through an unsecured back window and took items worth about $250, police said.

The NYPD said the suspect is between 30 and 40 years old and was last seen wearing a black cap and gray hooded sweatshirt.