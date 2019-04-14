VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A small plane with three people on board made an emergency landing on a residential street on Long Island on Sunday night.

The small two-seat aircraft got partially caught up in some power lines right in front of a house on Clarendon Drive in Valley Stream.

The Federal Aviation Administration released the following statement on the incident:

“A Cessna 172 aircraft crashed into some power lines in a residential neighborhood approximately two miles northeast of John F. Kennedy International Airport in Valley Stream, NY at 10:19 p.m. Three people were on board. Contact local authorities for passenger information and medical conditions. The FAA will investigate,” the agency said.

UPDATE: Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing On Long Island:

The plane was flipped completely upside-down with its nose in the ground. A nearby utility pole was taken down in the process, causing power outages in the area, CBS2’s Reena Roy reported.

“I just heard a bang and the lights went out,” resident Vince Accardi said. “Everything went out in the area.”

There was no immediate word on injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

Please check back with CBS2 and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story Monday morning …