



– With the school year winding down, parents are trying to figure out how to keep their kids busy this summer.

One way to do that: Get a job!

Financial adviser author Chris Carosa joined CBS2’s Cindy Hsu to tell us why side hustles aren’t just for adults.

Some simple starting points include:

Explore interests and develop hobbies

Develop hobby into a business

Solve a personal problem

Test the audience’s potential interest

Test the market

Common summer jobs for kids includes:

Babysitting

Lawn mowing

House sitting

Pet sitting/walking

Landscape maintenance

Uncommon ideas for young entrepreneurs also include:

Organize the messy garage/shed

Empty nest cleaning

Sell used treasures on ebay

Monetize a YouTube channel

Act as someone’s social media manager

Tax benefits for kids can include:

Won’t have to pay Uncle Sam

May not have to pay payroll taxes

Roth version of a child ira

For more ideas, check out Carosa’s book “Cradle to Retirement: The Child IRA,” and see his website, ChildIRA.com.