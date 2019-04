NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Actress Georgia Engel, known for her role as the lovable Georgette on the CBS sitcom “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” has died at the age of 70.

Engel also appears in “Everydoy Loves Raymond” and last appeared on Broadway in 2006’s “The Drowsy Chaperone.”

Engel died in Princeton on Friday.

According to a close friend, her cause of death will remain unknown without an autopsy because she was Christian Scientist.