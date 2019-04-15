PHOTOSScenes From Battling The Fire At Notre Dame Cathedral In The Heart Of Paris
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)
Filed Under:Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Facebook, Local TV, New York


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Bronx and Queens congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she’s quitting Facebook.

She told a Yahoo podcast that she’s given up her personal account.

Ocasio-Cortez acknowledges she started her campaign on Facebook, but she says she now believes social media poses a public health risk that can increase feelings of isolation and depression.

READ: Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Brings Twitter 101 Lessons To Capitol

In January, Ocasio-Cortez helped lead a session hosted by the House Democratic Policy and Communications Committee “on the most effective ways to engage constituents on Twitter and the importance of digital storytelling.”

