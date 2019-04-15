CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Barnard College, Manhattan news, New York, Racial Profiling


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Barnard College placed several public safety officers and a supervisor on administrative leave following accusations of racial profiling.

A video recorded by a Columbia University student at the Barnard Campus library last Thursday at 11:30 p.m.

He was held and asked for identification while trying to enter the library.

Current policy states students must show ID after 11 p.m, but students say that policy is not routinely enforced.

Barnard’s president apologized to the Columbia University student and says they will review their policies.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s