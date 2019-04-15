



Barnard College placed several public safety officers and a supervisor on administrative leave following accusations of racial profiling.

A video recorded by a Columbia University student at the Barnard Campus library last Thursday at 11:30 p.m.

He was held and asked for identification while trying to enter the library.

Current policy states students must show ID after 11 p.m, but students say that policy is not routinely enforced.

Barnard’s president apologized to the Columbia University student and says they will review their policies.

