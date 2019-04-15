NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD says officers shot and killed a man armed with a knife late Sunday night in the Bronx.

The shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. at the Hill House in the Morris Heights section.

Police said officers were responding to 911 calls about harassment in a fourth floor apartment when they encountered a 32-year-old man armed with a knife and stick.

After being shocked with a Taser, the suspect allegedly grabbed the knife and lunged at the officers.

That’s when police shot him in the torso.

The 32-year-old was pronounced dead at Bronx Lebanon Hospital.

The officers were sent to Jacobi Medical Center for observation.

Police said a knife and stick were recovered.

The shooting is under investigation.

Check back with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.