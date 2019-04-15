



– The city launched a new program to test all NYCHA apartments for lead paint using an x-ray device.

For the first time ever 135,000 public housing apartments will be tested for lead.

If they find lead and there is a child under 6, they have to immediately act to address the problem,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “We are going to address this issue and we are going to eradicate lead.

The $88 million project is part of the lead-free NYC initiative.

“Nothing has ever been on this scale before,” said de Blasio. “We’re going to get the final, clear answer for each and every one of them and then act from there to make them safer.”

Contractors will inspect approximately 6,000 apartments a month with the goal of completing the work by 2020.

