



I just went next door to our own beloved Cathedral, Saint Patrick’s, to ask the intercession of Notre Dame, our Lady, for the Cathedral at the heart of Paris, and of civilization, now in flames! God preserve this splendid house of prayer, and protect those battling the blaze. — Cardinal Dolan (@CardinalDolan) April 15, 2019

New York aches. Our prayers are with the people of France and the first responders. #NotreDame — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 15, 2019

Heartbreaking to see such tragic footage of Notre Dame right now. Sending solidarity to my friend Mayor @Anne_Hidalgo and to the people of a city as resilient as our own. New York City is mourning with Paris. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) April 15, 2019

Statement from FDNY Commissioner Nigro: Images of Notre Dame in flames are an awful sight to behold. The thoughts of the FDNY are with the members of @PompiersParis as they bravely battle this terrible fire in one of the world’s most beautiful and historic houses of worship. pic.twitter.com/ksRy8RI61u — FDNY (@FDNY) April 15, 2019

Tragic to see burning and destruction of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. pic.twitter.com/rlI1cR4kcS — Rep. Pete King (@RepPeteKing) April 15, 2019

I am heartbroken to hear of the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral. This is a tragedy for not just the French people, but many faithful Christians at the start of Holy Week. On behalf of all of the City Council, we extend our deepest condolences to France. — NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson (@NYCSpeakerCoJo) April 15, 2019

“The horrific fire that is engulfing the Cathedral of Notre-Dame de Paris is shocking and saddens us all, for this particular cathedral is not only a majestic Church, it is also a world treasure. Noble in architecture and art, it has long been a symbol of the transcendent human spirit as well as our longing for God,” sauid Daniel Cardinal DiNardo, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. “Our hearts go out to the Archbishop and the people of Paris, and we pray for all the people of France, entrusting all to the prayers and intercession of the Mother of God, especially the firefighters battling the fire. We are a people of hope and of the resurrection, and as devastating as this fire is, I know that the faith and love embodied by this magnificent Cathedral will grow stronger in the hearts of all Christians.”

President Donald Trump spoke out about the blaze.

So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2019

MOMENTS AGO: President Trump said Notre Dame fire is a "terrible sight to behold" and called the church "one of the great treasures of the world" https://t.co/Q2Pt0kZcZB pic.twitter.com/DlirCTruNy — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 15, 2019

Speaking in Minnesota, Trump said it was a “terrible, terrible fire.”

“It’s one of the great treasures in the world,” Trump said. “It’s a terrible sight to behold.”

First Lady Melania Trump also reacted on Twitter.

My heart breaks for the people of Paris after seeing the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral. Praying for everyone’s safety. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 15, 2019

The fire at Notre Dame occurred after a fire broke out this weekend at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Morningside Heights.