



Spoke to @TigerWoods to congratulate him on the great victory he had in yesterday’s @TheMasters, & to inform him that because of his incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE, I will be presenting him with the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2019

President Donald Trump posted on Twitter Monday that he plans to award Tiger Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The honor comes after Woods won his fifth Masters title this weekend.

His historic win at the Masters Sunday is unquestionably an athletic achievement for the ages, complete with a made-for-TV moment showing Tiger Woods lovingly hugging his young son. The win caps a comeback for the 43-year-old that once seemed unfathomable.

PHOTOS: Tiger Woods Wins The Masters

“I think he’s probably the greatest golfer I have ever seen play,” said golf fan Steve Berrins.

It is a stark contrast to the controversial and sordid Tiger Woods saga that has played out over the last decade.

“I don’t like him because of his personal issues,” said Bayside resident Sandy Siano.

There was his tumultuous breakup and ultimate divorce from wife Elin Nordegren. There were reports of multiple extramarital affairs, four back surgeries and an 2017 mug shot showing him bleary-eyeed after police found him passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle in Florida with the engine still running.

Woods attributed that incident to a combination of pain meds he’d taken and pled guilty to reckless driving to avoid a DUI conviction. He agreed to enter a program.

Now it seems Tiger Woods is back on top of the world. Clearly a tale of two Tigers, reported CBS2’s Scot Rapoport.

“Last night it was all over the news about Tiger. It’s the Tiger show every time you watch golf,” Siano said.

Many Rapoport spoke with Monday had mixed feelings.

“You don’t have to like him as a person, but you have to love him as a golfer,” said golf fan Judy Cavanaugh.

“You don’t want to use him as an example of how to direct your life, but it’s still proof of the golfer he is,” said golf fan Jason Zaretsky.

“He’s a human being. People make mistakes. Nobody’s perfect,” said Whitestone resident Usula Nolan.

“I hope all the attention on his bad behavior and bad action put some attention on it so he’s not doing it anymore. I hope he’s straightened himself out,” said golf fan Mindy Schiffman.

A life, for better and for worse, lived int the ceaseless glow of the public spotlight.

Tiger Woods has now own 15 major championship titles, just three behind Jack Nicklaus’ record of 18 majors.