



Major League Baseball celebrates Jackie Robinson Day today.

On April 15, 1947, Robinson broke the color barrier in baseball when he took the field for the Brooklyn Dodgers.

All MLB players will wear his iconic No. 42 during Monday’s games.

A special popup exhibit also opens today on Varick Street in Lower Manhattan, near the future site of the Jackie Robinson Museum.

The exhibit features never-before-seen artifacts and photos, which will be included in the museum when it opens its doors in December.

Last month, Robinson’s family was honored with keys to Brooklyn on what would have been his 100th birthday.