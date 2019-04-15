Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The iconic music venue Webster Hall says Jay-Z will headline its reopening later this month.
Tickets for Jay-Z’s show on April 26 show go on sale to the public this Friday.
It will be the first performance at the East Village venue in nearly two years since it closed for renovations.
