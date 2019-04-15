CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The iconic music venue Webster Hall says Jay-Z will headline its reopening later this month.

It will be the first performance at the East Village venue in nearly two years since it closed for renovations.

Tickets for Jay-Z’s show on April 26 show go on sale to the public this Friday.

