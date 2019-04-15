ELMONT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island woman faces charges after she allegedly threatened other drivers with a hammer.

Nassau County police arrested Kari Fletcher late Sunday night in Elmont.

On March 30, Fletcher allegedly sped past another driver on Elmont Road and weaved in front of the vehicle.

She and the other driver got into an argument at the light, police said.

Fletcher allegedly pulled her BMW X5 in front of the other woman’s car, blocking her from leaving. She then got out and threatened the woman with a hammer, police said.

The victim told authorities she feared for her 8-year-old daughter, who was sitting in the backseat.

Fletcher eventually took off, and no one was hurt.

Then on April 10, she allegedly threatened another victim at the Checkers restaurant on Hempstead Turnpike.

Police said Fletcher “became irate” in the drive-through line and brandished the hammer again.

The victim and a witness locked themselves inside the eatery until Fletcher left.

She was charged Sunday with menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.