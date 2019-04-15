



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City’s Health Department gave an update on the measles outbreak Wednesday.

There are 329 confirmed measles cases since the beginning of the outbreak last October.

Of those cases, 44 were added after last week’s emergency order.

Health officials said the total number is expected to grow in the coming weeks.

Twenty three yeshivas and day care programs received violations for not following the school exclusion order. One child care program in Williamsburg, the United Talmudical Academy at 75 Ross Street, has been closed. Health officials say it repeatedly failed to provide them access to medical records. There are about 250 students, ages 3-5, are enrolled and it has 10 teachers, according to officials.

“The school will be able to reopen once it convinces us that they are able to, on a consistent basis, keep students in school that should be, and students keep out that shouldn’t be in school,” Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot said.

Health officials say most measles cases have been reported in Williamsburg and Borough Park, Brooklyn. They say measles was acquired on a visit to Israel, where a large outbreak is occurring.