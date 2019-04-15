



Expect a leftover shower this afternoon, but the main story will be the winds that could produce peak gusts of about 50 mph. That said, the NWS has issued a wind advisory for much of the area with the main concern being blowing debris and downed tree limbs that could knock out power. Outside of all that, expect a cooler day with temperatures falling through the 50s.

The winds will remain rather gusty this evening but begin to subside overnight. It will be rather chilly around daybreak, as well, with feels like temps falling into the 30s.

A breeze will linger tomorrow, but it will be generally quieter. And outside of increasing afternoon clouds, the daylight hours should remain dry. As for highs, they’ll be in the low to mid 60s.

We’ll then watch a disturbance swing through tomorrow night and deliver some rain and shower activity across the area before wrapping up early Wednesday morning. The remainder of Wednesday looks pretty decent at this point with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s.