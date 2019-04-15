CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Tax Season, taxes


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Time is running out to file your taxes.

State and local returns must be filed electronically or mailed by the end of the day today.

If you need more time, you can file for an automatic six-month extension, but that paperwork must also be filled out today.

If you think you will owe taxes, payments should be sent in Monday to avoid interest and penalties.

For more information on how to get an extension, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s