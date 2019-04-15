Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Time is running out to file your taxes.
State and local returns must be filed electronically or mailed by the end of the day today.
If you need more time, you can file for an automatic six-month extension, but that paperwork must also be filled out today.
If you think you will owe taxes, payments should be sent in Monday to avoid interest and penalties.
