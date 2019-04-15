



Three people survived an emergency landing Sunday on Long Island.

The plane landed on the front lawn of a home in Valley Stream.

A pilot and two passengers were on board the Cessna 172 aircraft when it went down shortly after 10 p.m. on Clarendon Road.

The plane came to a stop nose-down, tangled in power lines, which left the neighborhood in the dark.

A plane that crashed into power lines last night in a Valley Stream neighborhood has been taken down from the wires and now sits on a front lawn. Police say 3 people were inside the plane but made it out on their own. More: https://t.co/rOw6fKWEVM pic.twitter.com/njmxbC7EJj — Jenna DeAngelis (@jennamdeangelis) April 15, 2019

“Just heard a bang and the lights went out,” resident Vinnie Accardi told CBS2.

“Of course naturally I was really scared,” said resident Deanna Young. “We all ran outside and there was guy across the street screaming, ‘that’s a plane, there’s a plane on our block,’ and I was just like, ‘what?’”

Residents said they were shocked to see the pilot and passengers make it out mostly unscathed. One suffered a sprained finger.

“That’s insane to me,” Young said. “There’s these guys sitting on the curb, looking completely shook and wrecked, and they seemed to not have any scratches on them. So we’re thinking, OK they’re alright. I find out they crawled out of the plane that’s suspended by power lines in the air.”

The pilot has been identified as 27-year-old Dongl Kim, and his passengers were identified as Hong Joo Na and Jung Woo, both in their 20s.

Authorities said the Cessna 172 was rented from Danny Waizman flight school at Republic Airport in Farmingdale.

The plane flew to Niagra and was on its way back when it missed the runway at Republic four times. Police said it was redirected to John F. Kennedy International Airport, where it missed that runway twice.

“As they came around, they ran out of fuel, they caught the rooftop of the church,” said Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder. “The wires prevented the plane from actually striking the ground. It hung it up about one foot from hitting the ground.”

About 200 homes lost power, but the houses and residents were all OK.

“How it missed the houses, who knows,” Accardi said.

The Federal Aviation Administration was called to investigate the landing. It’s believed fog may have been a factor.