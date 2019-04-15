



A New Jersey high school principal who died after donating bone marrow to a sick teen will be laid to rest this week.

Flags are flying at half staff Monday in honor of Dr. Derrick Nelson.

The Westfield High School principal died last week at the age of 44.

He was in a coma for a month after donating bone marrow to a 14-year-old boy in France.

Nelson also served 20 years in the U.S. Army Reserve.

A viewing will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday at St. John Baptist Church in Scotch Plains. His funeral is set for Tuesday.