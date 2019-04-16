



Nothing beats seafood—and if you’re in the mood to enjoy briny delights in New York City, we’ve found a lineup of places that will excite your appetite.

Here are the newest places to check out the next time you’re in the mood for seafood.

The Poni Room

316 Bowery, Downstairs, NoHo

The Poni Room is a wine bar that offers seafood, tapas and more.

Small appetizers includes raw oysters, chilled lobster wraps and salmon tartare. For the main course, dig into chilled prawns, seared rare tuna, diver scallops or grilled octopus, all on skewers. With a crowd? Share a large plate of salt-crusted whole boneless dorade, served with lettuce cups, pickled and fresh vegetables and chili-caper sauce. Then, head down to the rosé room after dinner to enjoy a drink from Spain, France or the United States.

The Poni Room currently holds five stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp, indicating a good start.

Yelper Danielle G., who reviewed The Poni Room on April 8, wrote, “Such a fun space! … Great food, totally ideal for sharing, especially the small plates; seafood forward but great meat options as well.”

And Lisa M. noted, “Could this place be cuter? The whole experience from start to finish is so fun without being too much or overdone. The food is really tasty and the portion sizes are just right. You can order a bunch of items without getting overly full allowing you to try a good swath of the menu.”

The Poni Room is open from 6–10 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday and 5–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It’s closed on Monday and Sunday.)

Estiatorio Milos

20 Hudson, Yards, FL 5, Hudson Yards-Chelsea-Flatiron-Union Square

Estiatorio Milos is a Greek and Mediterranean spot, offering seafood and more.

The upscale eatery has locations in Montreal, Las Vegas, Athens, Miami and London, and this newest outpost is situated on the sixth floor in the new Hudson Yards shopping development. Everything on the menu is meant to be shared at the table. Ask to be seated on the terrace and start with oysters and clams from the raw bar, then try the grilled whole fish with olive oil and lemon sauce or the warm lobster salad with Metaxa brandy.

Estiatorio Milos’s current Yelp rating of 3.5-stars out of 18 reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it’s still early days.

Yelper Kevin C., who reviewed Estiatorio Milos on April 1, wrote, “First off —the food is really great here. The chefs are doing their jobs and cranking out high quality items. Based on food alone this place is a solid four stars. We came during lunch and opted for the three-course pre-fixe. It’s a super reasonable price of $32/per person.”

And Yelper Joe A. wrote, “I had an amazing time at Milos Hudson Yards location! Great selection of fish, apparently one of the largest seafood logistic operations in the world, as we were informed. We had some great barbounia to start and finished with a lavraki. Everything from beginning to end was immaculate.”

Estiatorio Milos is open from 11:30 a.m.–3 p.m. and 5–11:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday and 11:30 a.m.–3 p.m. and 5 p.m.–midnight on Thursday-Saturday.

Santa Fe Veracruzano

62 Seventh Ave., Park Slope-Gowanus

Santa Fe Veracruzano is a new Mexican spot, offering seafood, chicken wings and more.

When it comes to seafood, look for shrimp bisque, fish tacos, ajillo shrimp sauteed in garlic, white wine, and cilantro butter sauce and served with guacamole, rice, and sauteed vegetables, or the seafood burrito with shrimp, bay scallops, fresh clams, cheese, and onions, topped with sour cream & guacamole, and served with rice and beans.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp, Santa Fe Veracruzano has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Tania O., who reviewed Santa Fe Veracruzano on Feb. 25, wrote, “The minute we walked in we saw the workers that served us in the past were still there. It gave us hope that the food might still be good. And it was! We were so glad to see some of our favorite food were still in the menu. He ordered his usual and I decided to ordered something different — ajillo shrimp and it was delicious!”

Yelper Natasha K. wrote, “At Santa Fe Veracruzano the staff and service are exceptional. The staff are attentive, sweet, and provide amazing service. The menu is mostly the same with a few new additions, which we can’t wait to try. A few of my all time favorite dishes are the Oaxacan chicken, avocado and tomato salad with home made dressing, super nachos, and avocado fries.”

Santa Fe Veracruzano is open from 4–10 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday and 11 a.m.–3 p.m. and 4–10 p.m. on weekends. (It’s closed on Monday.)

Barca

44 Navy Pier Court, Stapleton

Barca is a Staten Island Mediterranean restaurant serving up antipasti, whole fish, fish dishes and pasta.

Yelpers recommend ordering the Maine raw oysters and grilled octopus to start. For your entree, try the Branzino Plancha (grilled Mediterranean sea bass) or the Fritto Misto Amalfitano (crispy mixed seafood with caper tarragon aioli).

Barca currently holds five stars out of 33 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Mark C., who reviewed Barca on Jan. 26, wrote, “My girlfriend and I went to this place last night last minute. Cons: Absolutely none. By far one of the best restaurants we have ever been to.”

Jessica M. noted, “So glad there’s a place like this on Staten Island! First of all, the ambiance is amazing. Such a cozy, welcoming environment. We were seated next to the wine wall and it felt so romantic and sophisticated. The wait staff were all friendly and attentive, answering our questions without hesitation and making sure we never needed anything.”

And Yelper Peter A. wrote, “One of the few good seafood restaurants on Staten Island. Decided to come here with my girlfriend we were both very happy with food and service.”

Barca is open from 5–10 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 5–11 p.m. on Friday, noon–11 p.m. on Saturday and 4–9 p.m. on Sunday. (It’s closed on Monday.)