



– Friday is going to be a big day for millions of religious people across the world as two major religious holidays fall on the same day.

As a Roman Catholic priest in the Bronx recites what he will read during his Good Friday service, a Manhattan rabbi prepares for Friday night’s seder, reports CBS2’s Valerie Castro.

“The seder is probably the most observed ritual of the entire year,” said rabbi Adam Mintz of Kehilat Rayim Ahuvim.

Jewish families begin the eight-day Passover holiday to tell the story of Moses leading Jewish slaves to freedom 3,500 years ago.

“They get out of Egypt on the 15th day of the Hebrew month, Nisan, and it’s that day as celebrated of the holiday of Passover and remembered with the seder,” said Mintz.

He says not many traditions have changed since the first seder, even eating the same type of flat bread, matzah.

“The reason why the bread didn’t have time to rise, when pharaoh said ‘Get out,’ the Jews didn’t want to miss the opportunity,” said Mintz.

It is believed Jesus himself celebrated Passover, and the Last Supper was actually a seder.

Christian families will commemorate Good Friday, which is when its believed Jesus was crucified on the cross.

Easter is always celebrated on the Sunday during the week of Passover, but in a coincidence, Passover and Good Friday fall on the same exact day this year.

“Yes, we take our roots from the Passover of the Jewish tradition, but we also see the action of the cross, that is fundamental within the Catholic mass,” said Father Stephen Norton of St. Benedict’s Roman Catholic Church.

“Jesus came as the messiah, to save the world and so, the Jewish people are still waiting for the messiah to come,” said Norton.

Not all Christian churches observe Easter this Sunday. Most Orthodox Christians observe Easter a week from Sunday on April 28, 2019.

