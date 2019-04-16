



– A utility worker is lucky to be alive after handling a downed wire he believed wasn’t energized.

It all started on Sunday night, when the powerful storms knocked out transformers and downed electrical wires, disrupting traffic signals. Manchester Police responded to the intersection State Highway 70 and Colonial Drive to direct traffic and keep people safe from the downed wires.

Tuesday morning, utility workers responded to the scene.

A worker who was wearing full safety gear grabbed a wire he believed was de-energized and pulled it down to the ground. When it hit the ground, it burst into flame.

The incident was caught on Manchester Police dashcam video.

The worker managed to run away safely as the wire sparked and burst into flame around him.

Fortunately, no-one was injured.