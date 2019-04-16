NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The FDNY brought some Easter spirit to children at New York Presbyterian Komansky Children’s Hospital in Manhattan on Tuesday.

The Easter bunny and firefighters waved to patients and staff from the fire truck’s tower ladder.

The bunny’s festive entourage then walked through the hospital filling the halls with music and cheer. They even brought the children goodies and gifts to brighten their days.

Many of the children were eagerly waiting by the windows to see the fire truck in the circle of the hospital,waiting for the bucket to come up and getting a chance to wave saying hello to the bunny and the New York firefighters

The annual event is put on by the New York Firefighters Burn Center Foundation, a longtime supporter of the hospital.