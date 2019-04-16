



A Fordham University student who fell to her death from the school’s clock tower will be honored with a posthumous bachelor’s degree.

Sydney Monfries was just weeks away from graduating when she died Sunday.

The 22-year-old senior allegedly snuck into the Keating Clock Tower with some friends to take pictures. She lost her footing and fell 30 feet.

In an email sent to students, university president Joseph McShane said, “Our hearts go out to Sydney’s parents, and her family and friends—theirs is an unimaginable loss, and we share their grief.”

The university plans to hold a memorial service Tuesday night and then another next week for students and faculty already on spring break.

Officials are investigating how the students gained access to the tower, which they say is supposed to be locked.

It’s reportedly a well-known tradition for graduating seniors to touch the bell and take photos.

