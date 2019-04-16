



– A pedestrian was hit by a car in Hoboken Tuesday afternoon.

The incident began around 3:40 p.m.

Initial information suggests the car was involved in a crash on Bloomfield Street and 1st.

Due to an accident at 1st St & Hudson St, Hudson St from Newark – 2nd St, as well as 1st St from Washington – River St will be closed to traffic for several hours. Law enforcement including @HobokenPD are on scene conducting an investigation. Residents encouraged to avoid area. — City of Hoboken (@CityofHoboken) April 16, 2019

The car then reportedly drove away on 1st Street before hitting a pedestrian and slamming into a wall on 1st and Hudson.

The extent of the pedestrian’s injuries weren’t immediately known.

AVOID THE AREA of 1st Street and Hudson Street in Hoboken. @HobokenPD and the Hudson County Regional Collision Unit are investigating a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at that location. #Hoboken — ProsecutorSuarezHCPO (@HCPOProsecutor) April 16, 2019

Various streets were closed in the area due to the ongoing police investigation.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.