HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A pedestrian was hit by a car in Hoboken Tuesday afternoon.

The incident began around 3:40 p.m.

Initial information suggests the car was involved in a crash on Bloomfield Street and 1st.

The car then reportedly drove away on 1st Street before hitting a pedestrian and slamming into a wall on 1st and Hudson.

The extent of the pedestrian’s injuries weren’t immediately known.

Various streets were closed in the area due to the ongoing police investigation.

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

