By Giorgio Panetta, Meteorologist

A much brighter day is ahead of us! Monday was a pretty wild weather day with storms whipping gusty winds, and even taking down some trees! Yikes!

Today is still on the gusty side, but the steady winds that forced that damage will have subsided. Temps are fairly chilly with plenty of readings in the 30s & lower 40s.

Skies are sunny and the winds back off as the day goes on. Today’s high: 60-65°. Overnight temps stay in the mid 40s.


Tuesday is looking great with temps in the 60s, sunny skies and even calmer winds.

