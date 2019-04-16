



Outside of a leftover breeze, we’re in for a pretty nice afternoon. And while some clouds will spill in, they look to hold off until the second half of the afternoon. As for highs, they’ll be near seasonal in the low to mid 60s.

Expect a slight chance of showers through much of the evening with perhaps a slightly better chance during the overnight hours. It will be cool, but temperatures will be running a little warmer than last night.

Those showers will sag south early tomorrow and make way for a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures into the afternoon are expected to only fall a little short of today — low 60s.

Then on Thursday, we’ll watch a warm front approach, but it looks like it will have a tough time punching through. That said, we’ll likely stay on the cool side with highs in the 50s and a chance of a little light rain or drizzle.