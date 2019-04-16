



New Yorkers say they’re keeping Paris in their prayers following Monday’s devastating fire at Notre Dame Cathedral.

The iconic house of worship that stood for centuries as the centerpiece of the City of Lights came down in just a matter of hours during the start of Holy Week.

One firefighter and two police officers were injured, but amazing no one was killed. Much of Notre Dame’s structure and its priceless relics were spared, as well.

PHOTOS: Huge Fire At Notre Dame Cathedral

The collective voices of thousands filled the city streets outside the beloved landmark, where kings and emperors have been crowned and the faithful have prayed.

“Notre Dame is not just a building, it’s the beating heart of Paris,” Paris resident Agathe Perreau said.

Watching the piece of history perish on the start of Holy Week sat heavy on the hearts of many around the world, including here in New York.

MORE: Dolan, Cuomo And More Speak Out About Notre Dame Cathedral Fire

“I can only imagine what it would do to all of us if a fire struck St. Patrick’s. We would all sense that there was a fire in our home, because that’s what a cathedral really is – it’s a spiritual home where people go in moments of tears and in moments of smiles,” said Cardinal Timothy Dolan.

Parishioners and tourists flocked to St. Patrick’s Cathedral for evening mass, saying Paris was in their prayers.

“I can’t find words for this, I don’t know,” one woman said.

Click for more coverage from CBS News.

“This one just breaks my heart. So I came inside, I came to St. Patrick’s to pray for what’s happening in Pairs,” said Patrick Pazmino.

Hundreds of firefighters spent hours battling the cathedral blaze, which ravaged two thirds of the roofing and toppled the iconic spire. The flames were finally put out Tuesday morning.

At this point, the fire is being considered accidental. Investigators are looking into whether it may have been linked to a major renovation project.