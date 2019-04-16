PHILADELPHIA (CBSNewYork/AP) — Scott Kingery and J.T. Realmuto each had three hits and five RBIs, helping the Philadelphia Phillies cruise to a 14-3 victory over the New York Mets on Tuesday night.

Kingery and Maikel Franco hit three-run homers and Realmuto had a pair of two-run doubles in a 10-run first inning. Realmuto also went deep for the Phillies in the fourth.

Nick Pivetta (2-1) gave up three runs and seven hits in five innings. Mets starter Steven Matz (1-1) allowed eight runs — six earned — without retiring a batter.

The Mets starting staff entered 2019 as the team’s strength, but their recent outings have gotten progressively worse. The 27-year-old lefty somehow managed to have a worse start than teammate Jason Vargas did on Saturday – when he could only get one out against the Braves.

Even Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom has been struck by the pitching slump, struggling in his last two starts.

Wilson Ramos and Michael Conforto each hit a solo homer for New York.

Realmuto got Philadelphia started in the first with a bases-loaded drive to left-center that scored two. Kingery followed with his first homer to left for a 5-0 lead. After Mets shortstop Amed Rosario booted a grounder for his second error in the inning, Franco crushed one out to straightaway center to chase Matz.

Realmuto lined a two-run double off left fielder Jeff McNeil’s glove to cap the big inning.

Matz had allowed only three earned runs total in his first three starts. The lefty’s ERA rose from 1.65 to 4.96.

OUCH:

Bryce Harper withstood a scare when he got hit by a pitch on the left forearm. The slugger stayed in the game after getting checked by a trainer and was 1-for-2 with a walk and three runs.

LONG RELIEF:

Phillies right-hander Jerad Eickhoff, recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley before the game, struck out six in four scoreless innings for his first career save.

Drew Gagnon went 5 1/3 innings after replacing Matz, giving up six runs — five earned.

TRAINER’S ROOM:

Mets CF Brandon Nimmo left the game because of neck stiffness in the first inning.

UP NEXT:

RHP Zack Wheeler (0-1, 10.24 ERA) starts for the Mets on Wednesday afternoon and RHP Jake Arrieta (2-1, 2.25) goes for the Phillies. Wheeler is 4-1 with a 3.36 ERA in 10 career starts vs. Philadelphia. Arrieta is 2-3 with a 2.34 mark in 10 career starts vs. New York.

