



– From experiments exploring “romantic spark” to a jazz concert, there’s plenty to take in in New York City this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Safety in Numbers – Blockchain, Biotechnology and Healthcare

Harlem Biospace presents a panel discussion on blockchain technology and its effects on the healthcare industry. A networking reception, including free food and drinks, will follow.

When: Tuesday, April 16, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Davis Auditorium, 530 W. 120th St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Attraction Lab: Outer Space Edition

Intrepid Presents and Guerilla Science present Attraction Lab: Outer Space Edition. “Through a series of interactive rounds, we’ll explore how sight, touch, taste, smell and movement influence romantic desires, and how you can spice up date night, or even prepare for a voyage into the cosmos, with a new friend or your significant other,” the event’s organizer notes. Beer and wine will be available for purchase.

When: Tuesday, April 16, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, West 46th Street

Admission: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble featuring Malika Zarra

Come Thursday, the National Jazz Museum in Harlem and the Afro Latin Jazz Alliance present six-time Grammy Award winner, pianist, composer and educator, Arturo O’Farrill and his Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble. The group will be joined by Moroccan singer, composer and producer Malika Zarra.

When: Thursday, April 18, 8-10:30 p.m.

Where: National Jazz Museum in Harlem, 58 W. 129th St.

Admission: $20 (Early Bird); $25 (At The Door)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

‘Making and Being’: Group Agreements

On Friday, BFAMFAPhD presents its sixth installment of “Making and Being,” a series of conversations that ask: What ways of making and being do we want to experience in art classes? This conversation will be about group agreements.

When: Friday, April 19, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Hauser & Wirth Publishers Bookshop, 548 W. 22nd St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets