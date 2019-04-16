



The most heated rivalry in baseball picks up for the 2019 MLB season on Tuesday, when the Boston Red Sox travel to take on the New York Yankees in a two-game set. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET, and the Yankees are the -115 favorites on the money line, with the total listed at 8.5 in the latest Yankees vs. Red Sox odds.

The Yankees will send James Paxton to the mound on Tuesday, while the Red Sox will send out Chris Sale. Both have gotten off to tough starts, with Paxton at 1-2 with a 6.00 ERA, while Sale is 0-3 with a 9.00 ERA. If either can get back on track, it could help jumpstart their team’s season. The Red Sox are 6-11, and the Yankees are 6-9.

The model knows that one of the main reasons the Red Sox have been struggling has been their starting pitching staff. During last year’s World Series campaign, Sale, David Price, Nathan Eovaldi, Rick Porcello and Eduardo Rodriguez all had an ERA of 4.28 or lower and combined for an ERA of 3.47. This season, only David Price has an ERA of below 7.98 through three starts (3.79), and the staff ERA is 7.64.

Regardless of how talented the Red Sox lineup and defense is, if the Boston rotation continues to struggle, the defending World Series champions are going to struggle. With Sale on the bump as a seven-time All-Star on Tuesday night, the Red Sox are hopeful this can begin the turnaround. However, his injury issues late last season and the diminished velocity we saw late last season are still concerning early in 2019.

However, New York has its own problems and is no lock to come through on the Yankees vs. Red Sox money line.

The Yankees have been absolutely ravaged by injuries already this season. Luis Severino is out with a shoulder issue, as is Dellin Betances. Gary Sanchez (calf) just landed on the 10-day DL, while Giancarlo Stanton (biceps) is expected out until May. And that really just scrapes the surface for the Yankees.

Aaron Boone is plugging a number of huge holes in what was supposed to be a great lineup, a dominant bullpen and a very good pitching staff. With most of the players on the injury list not expected back until at least May, the Yankees are forced to claw their way through April. And with James Paxton struggling, they could continue to have issues on Tuesday night.

