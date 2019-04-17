CBSN New YorkWatch Now
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey man whose sons put up a billboard wishing him a happy birthday is showing off one of his own.

Chris Ferry, of Linwood, celebrated his 62nd birthday last month. His sons, Chris and Mike, who live in Florida, paid for a billboard outside Atlantic City that said, “Wish my dad happy birthday. Love, your sons” and showed his face and phone number.

Ferry said he received more than 250,000 calls.

Now, he wants to thank his well-wishers. He put up a billboard, reading “Thank you for the birthday wishes – over 250,000 calls worldwide.”

Ferry ended up changing his phone number.

“I’m going with it, having a good time,” he told CBS2’s Meg Baker last month.

