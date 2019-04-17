



– New cars and new technology are on display at the 2019 New York International Auto Show.

The show opens to the public on Friday, but CBS2’s Steve Overmyer got a sneak peek.

The vehicles offer both a glimpse into the past, but with an eye on the future.

“The vehicle has artificial intelligence,” said Maggie Clark, a Toyota product specialist. “The vehicle actually gets to know your personality.”

Toyota is redefining transportation from a car to more personal mobility.

It also has a heads up display and there’s no steering wheel, so you actually move the vehicle with your body. Shift your body, and it moves with you.

PHOTOS: Scenes Around The 2019 New York International Auto Show

We may still be a decade away from fully self-driving cars, but there are some technologies in use now. A video monitor rear view mirror in the Range Rover shows 120-degrees of vision behind you.

“There used to be a time when those concept cars were 10, 15 years off, and we were like, oh, that’s ‘The Jetson,’” said Auto Show president Mark Scheinberg. “Its’ amazing, we’re (now) within almost 12 months sometimes.”

Safety and reliability are similar across brands, but new companies can try something new.

Bryan Gase is the chief engineer for a complete redesign of a trick called Rivian.

“It’s a storage unit where I can store large things,” he said. “Beyond that, I’m rethinking how to use a truck. I have access to my roof storage, or anything you want to do that’s an outdoor activity, this is a staging area.”

Then there is car called Genesis, created specifically for New York City. It’s electric, can fit in small spaces and yet is spacious.

“Having this as an electric vehicle allows for new interpretation of the interior,” said Manfred Fitzgerald, executive vice-president of Genesis. “You have a flat floor, you don’t have a tunnel here.”

It also featured handy side access to the trunk, something New Yorkers are sure to appreciate.

Available now in some new cars is a completely redesigned video monitor dashboards.

“It’s all about the interaction with the vehicle itself,” said Mercedes product manager Paul Harmon. “In the past, it would be hard keys and buttons you have to press. Now you’re actually talking to the car.”

The International Auto Show runs for a week past this Friday.

