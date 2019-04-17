



– A man who grabbed an officer’s gun and opened fire in a bodega, killing a deli clerk, was given a sentence of 20 years to life in a Bronx courtroom on Wednesday.

The shooter, 33-year-old Effrain Guzman, who has also been identified as Efram Guzman, killed 49-year-old Wali Camara after getting into a fight with police at a nearby bodega, stealing an NYPD officer’s firearm and opening fire until the gun was out of bullets on Aug. 9, 2016.

Guzman has previously entered N&A Foods on East 198th Street in the Bronx where Camara worked and begged for money before being thrown out. When Guzman went across the street to A&M Deli at East 198th Street and Valentine Avenue, he again tried to demand money from the store owners.

After Guzman tried to get behind the counter, police were called and Camara came over to help the bodega workers. After police arrived, Guzman got a hold of one of the officer’s weapons and began shooting, hitting Camara in the right leg. The fatal gunshot wound severed Camara’s femoral artery.

Guzman was wounded by another officer in the return fire.

Guzman pleaded guilty to first-degree murder on Jan. 2, 2019.

“The defendant, Effrain Guzman, killed an innocent deli worker who ran over to help fellow bodega workers while they were being assaulted by Guzman,” said Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark. “The defendant grabbed the gun of a police officer who responded to the incident and fired approximately 15 rounds, and one shot struck the victim, a hard-working father who showed bravery during the last moments of his life.”

