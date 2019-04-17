



Two New Jersey congressmen are pushing back against Gov. Cuomo’s plan for congestion pricing in Manhattan by introducing a bill that would prevent Garden State drivers from having to pay twice.

Congestion pricing has been given the green light in New York, meaning drivers will eventually have to pay a fee to enter Midtown, Manhattan. The money is supposed to help fund the MTA.

But the plan has commuters in New Jersey saying not so fast.

“If you want people to use mass transit, then you should spread the wealth around,” PATH rider Marty Rogan told CBS2.

“It shouldn’t be fair for one side to have to pay more than the other, considering they’re kind of like brother and sister, they need each other,” said passenger Mustapha Raiim.

Earlier this month, the mayor of Jersey City expressed similar concerns.

“Any solution needs to be one that funds the MTA, PATH and New Jersey TRANSIT,” Mayor Steven Fulop said. “If New Jersey was to say the same thing and say, ‘OK, we’re going to tax New York residents leaving New York into New Jersey,’ what benefit is that ultimately?”

While details are still in the works, Gov. Phil Murphy says commuters traveling into Manhattan via the Lincoln or Holland tunnels will not pay the congestion fee, which may mean more traffic at those crossings. Those taking the George Washington Bridge will be on the hook for the surcharge.

“That’s unacceptable. That’s a double taxation, which we can’t envision,” said Murphy.

Starting in 2021, sources tell CBS2 drivers could pay more than $11 to travel to Manhattan below 60th street, but the details are still unclear.

One thing is clear – the Garden State wants in. Congressmen Josh Gottheimer and Bill Pascrell are holding a new conference Wednesday to present their proposed changes to congestion pricing they say would benefit New Jersey commuters.