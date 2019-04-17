



– It’s time for the annual New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center.

It’s America’s largest auto car show, with nearly 1,000 cars and trucks on display.

The International Auto Show made its debut in New York in the year 1900. For the past 109 years, manufacturers have debuted new cars and new ideas. It opens to the public on Friday.

You don’t have to be a car enthusiast to enjoy the show, but with the Bugattis, Lamborghinis and Bentleys on display, it sure helps, reported CBSN New York’s Steve Overmyer.

It also is a chance to see new technology and styles.

Land Rover has a new Range Rover Evoque with LED rear-view mirrors. They show the image gathered by three cameras on the rear of the car with a 120 degree field of vision. Toyota is introducing something called the FV2, a vehicle designed for one person, Overmyer reported.

“The vehicle has artificial intelligence. So the vehicle actually gets to know your personality, your driving habits, your favorite music, your daily route to work, things like that, and can actually make suggestions based on that information. And it also has this heads up display,” said Toyota research specialist Maggie Clark.

Self-driving cars are probably at least 5-10 years down the road, Overmyer reported.

The new technologies that used to be introduced at the New York International Auto Show used to be 10-15 years down the road. Some of the technology that’s currently being used was introduced just last year.