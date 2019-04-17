By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

A mostly sunny day is in the cards around the tri-state! After that front slid by last night, temps are a few degrees cooler and skies are pretty bright! Today start off a little milder too with temps in the 40s around the area.

We can expect high temps to reach the mid 60s. Cooler temps prevail at the coast. Tonight, another chance for showers reveals itself after sunset. It is even more brief than the previous showers on Tuesday. We drop back into the upper 40s. Showers return Thursday.