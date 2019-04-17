



Sunshine wins out this afternoon with partly sunny skies off to our south and west. Highs will be just a couple degrees cooler than yesterday in the low to mid 60s.

Clouds increase later this evening with a passing shower into the overnight hours. Expect temps to dip to around 50° again.

It will remain cloudy through much of the day tomorrow with pockets of rain and drizzle. It will be a little cooler, as well, with highs only in the upper 50s to around 60°.

Then on Friday we’ll watch a frontal system approach along with some showers. And because we’ll be in the warm sector, expect temps to climb to nearly 70°.