Comments
RIDGEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey police officer was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly tried to meet up with a 15-year-old girl.
RIDGEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey police officer was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly tried to meet up with a 15-year-old girl.
Peter Tuchol Jr. has been suspended from the Ridgewood Police Department.
Bergan County prosecutors said the cybercrimes unit started communicating with Tuchol last week.
He allegedly arranged a meetup for what he thought was a sexual encounter with a young teenager, but was taken into custody instead.
Tuchol was charged with attempted sexual assault.