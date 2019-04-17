CBSN New YorkWatch Now
RIDGEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey police officer was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly tried to meet up with a 15-year-old girl.

Peter Tuchol Jr. has been suspended from the Ridgewood Police Department.

Bergan County prosecutors said the cybercrimes unit started communicating with Tuchol last week.

He allegedly arranged a meetup for what he thought was a sexual encounter with a young teenager, but was taken into custody instead.

Tuchol was charged with attempted sexual assault.

