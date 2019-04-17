



Police continue to search for the suspects behind a brutal attack last month in the Bronx.

The beating happened around 1:15 a.m. on March 24 at Park Avenue and East 140th Street in Mott Haven.

Police said a male suspect punched the 52-year-old victim in the face, knocking him to the ground, and then kicked him repeatedly until he lost consciousness.

A female suspect allegedly acted as the lookout.

The victim suffered a fractured skull and remains in a coma a Lincoln Hospital.

Police said they’re searching for a light-skinned man and woman. He was last seen wearing a dark colored hooded sweater, dark colored sweatpants and dark colored sneakers. She had on a blue hooded sweater, maroon sweatpants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.