



The MTA subway conductor who had urine thrown at her while on the job is now talking about her ordeal.

After police released new security images of the suspect, Lucinda Donely recounted last week’s ugly confrontation.

MORE: NYPD: Surveillance Video Shows Man Accused Of Throwing Urine On MTA Workers

Donely was aboard a 6-train on Friday morning when she noticed the man get on with an empty water bottle.

She says he would look at her at every stop, until Brook Avenue. That’s where she told CBS2 the suspect cursed at her, struck her in the face, and then doused her with urine.

The unidentified man then ran off and so far, has not been caught.

“I’m scared to go outside,” Donely said. “Just scared to go anywhere. I can’t ride the train because I’m afraid he might see me.”

It’s believed the same man also attacked another female transit worker, MTA bus driver Trellis Robinson, about an hour later while she was loading passengers onto a BX-1 in Mott Haven.

MORE: Passenger Throws Cup Of Urine In MTA Bus Driver’s Face, Police Say

