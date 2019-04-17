CBSN New YorkWatch Now
YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The 12-year-old boy who was shot in the head late Saturday night in Yonkers has died.

(credit: CBS2)

Authorities believe Nyran Plummer got ahold of a loaded pistol at his apartment on Nepperhan Avenue near Ashburton Avenue. He fired one shot through the window and appears to have shot himself in the head, according to Yonkers Police.

Another younger neighbor was home at the time and wasn’t injured.

Police said they recovered an illegal, loaded .25 caliber pistol at the scene. They are working to figure out how the child got his hands on the gun.

The incident remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.

