



– The fifth day of Holy Week, known as Holy Thursday or Maundy Thursday, commemorates the last supper of Jesus Christ with the apostles.

Throughout this whole week, Catholics all over the world commemorate the passion, death, and resurrection of Jesus, reports CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan.

A procession of dozens of priests deacons and auxiliary bishops from across Long Island led the faithful into St. Agnes Cathedral in Rockville Centre

This year’s Holy Week, already the most solemn period in the Catholic liturgical calendar, has taken on particular meaning following the fire at Notre Dame.

“Holy Thursday is a wonderful time of the year,” said parishioner Linda Carmen. “This is our Holy Week, we’re all blessed. With Paris though you did see everyone come together, you saw the beauty in our faith.”

MORE: Christians, Jews Prepare For Celebrating Good Friday, Passover This Week

“Holy Thursday means so much because this is the day that Jesus ascended at the sacrament, and it’s a time of reflection,” said parishioner Maddie St. Louis.

Bishop John Barres explained that Holy Thursday is believed to be the day Jesus celebrated his final Passover meal with his disciples and washed their feet in an extraordinary display of humanity. He then commanded them to do the same for each other.

Consecrated oils to celebrate the sacraments throughout the year were blessed as priests renewed their vows.

“We commemorate our Lord’s washing of his disciples’ feet, that beautiful modeling he does to be of radical service to all of humanity,” said Barres. “It’s also a commemoration of the institution of the Holy Eucharist and the institution of the Catholic priesthood.”

Bishop Barres says Catholics here offer sympathy to the French over their loss and remind the world Easter is the time for people of all faiths to show a willingness to help and serve others in need.

