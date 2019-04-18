LIVE NOWRedacted Version Of Mueller Report Delivered To Capitol Hill
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s a health alert from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about a Listeria outbreak in the area.

It has been linked to deli meats and cheeses.

The outbreak has put eight people in the hospital in four states. One person has died.

The infections have been reported in New York, New Jersey, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Listeria has been identified in samples taken from several stores, but officials haven’t identified any specific brands or suppliers.

