NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A judge refused to lift a mandatory measles vaccination order as the city continues to fight the measles outbreak.
The number of confirmed measles cases in New York City since October is now 359.
To try and stop the outbreak, the city issued an order last week requiring residents in certain Brooklyn zip codes to get vaccinated. Some parents filed a lawsuit, claiming the order violated their constitutional rights.
While the order still stands, the city’s board of health agreed to do away with criminal penalties.
According to the CDC, the New York State measles outbreak is now the largest in the country.
Over the next three to five weeks, they expect the number of patients to rise. Due to the illness’s long incubation period, some of those that have been exposed might not even know it yet.