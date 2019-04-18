



The NFL’s 100th season will begin with its most classic rivalry and feature the Super Bowl champion Patriots hosting Pittsburgh in the first Sunday night game.

As previously announced, NFL 100 will kick off with Green Bay at Chicago for the 199th meeting of a series that began in 1921. That Sept. 5 game in the Thursday night slot usually reserved for hosting by the NFL champ forced New England to open three nights later.

The Patriots have a home schedule loaded with top attractions, including Kansas City on Dec. 8 in an AFC title game rematch, and Dallas on Nov. 24.

.@RealTracyMorgan drops Big Blue's Fall Lineup, coming this September! 📺 pic.twitter.com/e26umIL719 — New York Giants (@Giants) April 18, 2019

Both the New York Jets and Giants both have the same opponent for their home openers – the Buffalo Bills. The Bills open their season against the Jets, and then return to MetLife Stadium the following week to face Big Blue.

For the sixth time in the last eight years, the Giants will play the Cowboys in Week 1. In Week 6, they travel to New England to take on the Patriots.

The Jets and Giants will play each other in Week 10.

