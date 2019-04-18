Comments
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
A cooler day is expected as temps steer below normal. The easterly flow off the ocean is the culprit, along with a slowly moving front across our area. The rainfall can be quantified as more drizzle and showers over storms.
We can see a wide range of temps around the area. Inland NJ, which is farther away from the coast can reach temps close to 70°. Today’s high: 55-59°.
Tonight, we stay slightly milder not dropping below the upper 40s to low 50s again. Friday is much warmer with more of the areas closing in on 70°.