NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are the hunt for a gunman who opened fire during an attempted pharmacy robbery.

It happened at the 48-11 Skillman Avenue is Sunnyside Gardens around 2 p.m.

According to police, a 27-year-old victim was shot in the arm with .22 caliber pistol.

The suspect took off. The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition.

Check back soon for more information on this developing story. 

