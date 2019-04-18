Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are the hunt for a gunman who opened fire during an attempted pharmacy robbery.
It happened at the 48-11 Skillman Avenue is Sunnyside Gardens around 2 p.m.
According to police, a 27-year-old victim was shot in the arm with .22 caliber pistol.
The suspect took off. The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition.
