SADDLE RIVER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Sculptures of the current and former popes created by a Bergen County artist are now ready for the world to see.

They’re on display at St. Patrick’s Cathedral as Catholics gather for holy week across the Tri-state area.

As you walk into Carolyn Palmer’s home, you are greeted by many faces – some past, some present – all preserved for future generations to see.

The world renowned sculptor’s latest work is now on display in Manhattan just in time for Easter.

“I was commissioned to do the four popes for St. Patrick’s Cathedral, all in bronze,” Palmer said.

You can find Pope Francis, Pope Benedict XIV, Pope Paul VI, and Pope John Paul II at the front of the cathedral on either side as you enter the famed church.

“Beyond any artist’s wildest dreams, just spectacular… Forever grateful to everyone at St. Patrick’s, especially Cardinal Dolan,” Palmer added.

The four popes came to life in the artist’s home studio in Saddle River.

“It took just under two years from beginning to end because the bronze making process is very long,” Palmer added.

Palmer first sculpted the faces with clay and then a wax duplicate is made for the plaster and bronzing process. Palmer said this was a special project for her.

“I am Roman Catholic, I am very much like Pope Francis, I accept all religions friends of all faiths and backgrounds.”

The artist said she used photos and videos of each pope smiling to create the 3D images. She hopes her creations add to the warm welcome of entering St. Patrick’s, especially during holy week.