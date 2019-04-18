NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – FDNY’s latest graduating class was celebrated Thursday in Brooklyn.
CBSN New York’s John Dias found a special legacy among the 187 probationary firefighters who worked for 18 weeks to reach graduation.
This graduating class represents the growing diversity of the department, including five women. People of color comprise 34 percent of the class.
During their time at the FDNY training academy, this class was extensively trained in all aspects of their job as firefighters, such as fire suppression and medical response,
Aric Tegtmeier is unique among his class. His father passed away in 9/11 when Aric was just 6 years old.
His father was a firefighter who made the supreme sacrifice to save others, and now his son wanted to honor his legacy by becoming a firefighter himself.
These probationary firefighters will be assigned to firehouses throughout the city.