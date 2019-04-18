Comments
Who: Everyone
Who: Everyone
Who: Everyone
Time Out New York editor Will Gleason stopped by CBSN New York to talk about events happening in and around New York City this weekend.
Easter at The Standard High Line
Who: Everyone
When: Sunday, April 21, 10:00 a.m.
Where: The Standard Biergarten
Earth Day Spring Fest at Arlo Blooms
Who: Everyone
When: Saturday, April 20, and Sunday, April 21
Where: Arlo SoHo, 231 Hudson St.
Queens Night Market
Who: Everyone
When: Saturday, April 20, 5:00 p.m. to Midnight
Where: New York Hall of Science Design Lab