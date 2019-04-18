READ THE REPORTRedacted Version Of Mueller Report Released To The Public
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, New York, Time Out New York, Will Gleason

Time Out New York editor Will Gleason stopped by CBSN New York to talk about events happening in and around New York City this weekend.

Easter at The Standard High Line

Who: Everyone
When: Sunday, April 21, 10:00 a.m.
Where: The Standard Biergarten

Earth Day Spring Fest at Arlo Blooms

Who: Everyone
When: Saturday, April 20, and Sunday, April 21
Where: Arlo SoHo, 231 Hudson St.

Queens Night Market

Who: Everyone
When: Saturday, April 20, 5:00 p.m. to Midnight
Where: New York Hall of Science Design Lab

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s